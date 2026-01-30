Humble man arrested after allegedly waiting for female students at Humble ISD school bus stop
HUMBLE, Texas - Harris County Constable Precinct 4 deputies arrested 18-year-old Nicolas Guillory on January 26 in relation to an incident on December 17, 2025.
What we know:
Deputies with Constable Mark Herman’s Office say they responded to multiple calls of an unknown man who allegedly exposed his genitals to several students while they were waiting at a bus stop to go to school in the Humble area.
What Victims Are Saying:
One mother who spoke with FOX 26 says her daughter was a victim of Guillory on December 19.
She says her daughter had just been on her way to school, when he allegedly attempted to grab the teen.
"It was upsetting," the mother said. "It was to hear that, that other mom, because we tried to stop them. Then two weeks later, another girl was victim."
The mother says that after six victims have come forward with information on Guillory, they involved the district and local police to attempt to catch him in the act.
"It took everything away from her, her safety, security," she said. "She slept with me for a while, and it made me so angry because I didn't know who it was. I didn't know what was going on because no one knew."
Harris County Precinct 4 deputies were eventually able to capture Guillory on neighborhood cameras, which helped lead to his arrest.
What The District Says:
Humble Independent school district sent the following statement:
The letter that was sent to parents was also shared with FOX 26:
Other Charges:
Guillory is also facing an arson charge out of Harris County.
According to court documents, Guillory had allegedly sexually assaulted a student at Humble ISD.
Court docs say the student told Guillory she would report the assault to police, after which he threw a Molotov at the student's home.
Days later, documents say he came back to the family home on June 23 and attempted to light it on fire by dousing the side fence and parts of the backyard with a flammable liquid and setting it on fire.
The mother of the student tells Harris County authorities in court documents that before Guillory allegedly attempted to set the home on fire, he sent text messages to her daughter in May.
4:50 p.m. - "Didn't ride the bus today"
7:22 p.m. - "Hey, [name] I just wanted to say sorry"
9:30 p.m. - "Is there anyway I can make amends [name]"
11:20 p.m. - "idk what I can do to show it but really I am sorry for assaulting I never wanted it to end up that way"
11:45 p.m. - "I don't want you to still hold some kind of grudge so if there's anything you want"
12:14 a.m. (the next day) - "I can give you money if that's what you want so you don't jump me randomly"
9:30 p.m. (Friday) - "[name] you don't hold a grudge do you"
Guillory is due in court on February 10, where he will face a Harris County judge for both a child indecency charge, and an arson charge.
The arson charge has a bond of $20,000, while the child indecency charge does not have any bond specifications yet.
What you can do:
If you believe you know someone who was a victim of Guillory, or are a victim, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 deputies say to reach out to them at 281-376-3472.
The Source: Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office, Humble ISD and alleged victims.