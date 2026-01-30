The Brief Harris County Constable Precinct 4 deputies say they arrested an 18-year-old man after he had exposed himself to several students at a Humble ISD school bus stop. Parents at the district say the man had been exposing himself to students since last school year. In a statement from Humble ISD, the district confirms in one instance, the man ‘squirted unknown substances on the students.'



Harris County Constable Precinct 4 deputies arrested 18-year-old Nicolas Guillory on January 26 in relation to an incident on December 17, 2025.

What we know:

Deputies with Constable Mark Herman’s Office say they responded to multiple calls of an unknown man who allegedly exposed his genitals to several students while they were waiting at a bus stop to go to school in the Humble area.

What Victims Are Saying:

One mother who spoke with FOX 26 says her daughter was a victim of Guillory on December 19.

She says her daughter had just been on her way to school, when he allegedly attempted to grab the teen.

"It was upsetting," the mother said. "It was to hear that, that other mom, because we tried to stop them. Then two weeks later, another girl was victim."

The mother says that after six victims have come forward with information on Guillory, they involved the district and local police to attempt to catch him in the act.

"It took everything away from her, her safety, security," she said. "She slept with me for a while, and it made me so angry because I didn't know who it was. I didn't know what was going on because no one knew."

Harris County Precinct 4 deputies were eventually able to capture Guillory on neighborhood cameras, which helped lead to his arrest.

What The District Says:

Humble Independent school district sent the following statement:

"We appreciate Harris County Constable Precinct 4’s investigation, resulting in a warrant and arrest. This situation underscores the significance of community awareness and diligence. Parents proactively shared information with law enforcement and the school district. Community engagement and cooperation remain vital to ensuring safety. Humble ISD Police provided extra patrol around bus stops in the area. Additionally, Humble ISD sent a stranger-danger alert with safety tips on January 20 to parents in the area." — Humble Independent School District

The letter that was sent to parents was also shared with FOX 26:

Dear Families in the Humble High School Feeder Schools,

We want to take every precaution for our students’ safety. With that in mind, we are sharing information with you about a stranger danger situation that has been reported to Humble ISD. Several parents have reported that a young adult has been approaching female students at a bus stop on Cricket Mills and Wells Mark Dr. in The Forest neighborhood off of Woodland Hills. This same individual has been reported approaching a female student at a bus stop on Still Springs and Silver Bend Dr. in The Park neighborhood close to Humble Middle School. Parents have reported that this individual has harassed these students, followed them, squirted unknown substances on the students, and in one instance, grabbed at one of the students. Witnesses say the individual is an African American male in his late teens. A report has been filed with Humble ISD Police, as well as Harris County Precinct 4. Humble ISD Police are providing additional patrols at these bus stops until this individual has been apprehended.

This is a good opportunity to emphasize the following safety tips with your children:

• If anything unusual occurs, tell an adult immediately. Parents and teachers need to know what happened right away.

• Walk or bike to and from school in groups.

• Never talk to strangers or accept rides from them.

• Arrange for immediate access to neighbors and other trusted adults who could answer questions or be contacted in an emergency.

• Tour the neighborhood with your child to identify safe and dangerous circumstances.

• Never get into a car, enter a home, look for a lost pet, or accept candy or toys from an adult, unless your parents know what you are doing and have given you their permission first.

If you have any information pertinent to this stranger danger situation, please reach out to Harris County Precinct 4 at 281-376-3472 or the Humble ISD Police at 281-641-7900. — Humble Independent School District

Other Charges:

Guillory is also facing an arson charge out of Harris County.

According to court documents, Guillory had allegedly sexually assaulted a student at Humble ISD.

Court docs say the student told Guillory she would report the assault to police, after which he threw a Molotov at the student's home.

Days later, documents say he came back to the family home on June 23 and attempted to light it on fire by dousing the side fence and parts of the backyard with a flammable liquid and setting it on fire.

The mother of the student tells Harris County authorities in court documents that before Guillory allegedly attempted to set the home on fire, he sent text messages to her daughter in May.

4:50 p.m. - "Didn't ride the bus today"

7:22 p.m. - "Hey, [name] I just wanted to say sorry"

9:30 p.m. - "Is there anyway I can make amends [name]"

11:20 p.m. - "idk what I can do to show it but really I am sorry for assaulting I never wanted it to end up that way"

11:45 p.m. - "I don't want you to still hold some kind of grudge so if there's anything you want"

12:14 a.m. (the next day) - "I can give you money if that's what you want so you don't jump me randomly"

9:30 p.m. (Friday) - "[name] you don't hold a grudge do you"

Guillory is due in court on February 10, where he will face a Harris County judge for both a child indecency charge, and an arson charge.

The arson charge has a bond of $20,000, while the child indecency charge does not have any bond specifications yet.

What you can do:

If you believe you know someone who was a victim of Guillory, or are a victim, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 deputies say to reach out to them at 281-376-3472.