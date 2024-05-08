Harris County standoff: Barricaded suspect on Westborough taken into custody

A barricaded suspect has been taken into custody after the Harris County Sheriff's Office SWAT team responded, authorities said.

Officials said at around 4:45 p.m. they responded to a weapons disturbance call at 2031 Westborough, around 4:45 p.m.

Authorities said they spoke with a person who identified the suspect as being involved in a murder case out of the Houston Police Department and in a shootout with Harris County Constable Precinct 7 units.

The suspect, later identified as Tilford Joseph, 46, was wanted for murder and aggravated assault of a peace officer.

After lengthy talks with Joseph, some of which were unsuccessful, gas was deployed, and Joseph came out quickly thereafter.

Authorities said Joseph was uninjured and has been taken into custody.

No further details were released.