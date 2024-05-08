Houston Mayor John Whitmire responded to Police Chief Finner's retirement announcement, shedding light on the factors that led to this pivotal decision and outlining priorities for the future of the Houston Police Department.

This comes after mounting pressures and investigations, including the scrutiny of 264,000 suspended incident reports due to a "lack of personnel," Mayor Whitmire emphasized the imperative need to refocus efforts on core police duties.

"We've got to get back to crime fighting, we have to get out of the press," emphasized Whitmire. Commending Finner's tenure, Whitmire recalled his ascent from Lieutenant to Assistant Police Chief, recognizing him as a professional and a commendable leader.

For Whitmire, Finner's departure marked the culmination of mounting distractions within the HPD ranks. "It was the final straw," Whitmire remarked, acknowledging the toll such distractions had taken on the morale of HPD's men and women.

Seeking a seamless transition, Whitmire expressed confidence in Larry Satterwhite, whom Finner had entrusted with leadership during his absences.

"We are not playing the blame game," Whitmire asserted, emphasizing the need for collective accountability in addressing the challenges facing the department.

As discussions about Finner's successor loom, Whitmire outlined his criteria for the next police chief. "I want someone who is a crime fighter, who realizes and appreciates the diversity of our city, and just wants to fix things," he declared. Whether the next chief comes from within the department or from an external source remains open for consideration.

Ultimately, Whitmire's decision to initiate a leadership change stems from a desire to restore morale and refocus the HPD's priorities. "The morale was being impacted," Whitmire observed, underscoring the paramount importance of maintaining positive and effective work.

As far as the search for the new HPD police chief, Whitmire says that it is ‘his decision’ and he's not putting a time frame on it.