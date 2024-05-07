Who is now Acting Chief of Police Larry Satterwhite?

With the announcement of the retirement of Houston Police Chief Troy Finner by Houston Mayor John Whitmire, Larry Satterwhite, who was the Executive Assistant Chief of the Houston Police Department, is now the Acting Chief of Police effective at 10:31 p.m. Tuesday.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Houston Police Department Chief Troy Finner announces he's retiring, Satterwhite named Acting Chief

Before being named Acting Chief of Police by Whitmire, Satterwhite oversaw field operations, who is responsible for leading, organizing, directing, coordinating, developing, and implementing management strategies that promote efficient and effective solutions to critical service, crime, disorder, and traffic mobility issues.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

The position also required serving as chair to various internal committees that address organizational issues, as well as addressing community concerns expressed by citizens.