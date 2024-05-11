Expand / Collapse search

Brazoria County: 100 stolen debit cards, documents and drugs found during traffic stop

By
Published  May 11, 2024 10:20am CDT
Brazoria County
Brazoria County, Texas - A traffic stop by a Brazoria County trooper led to a fraud and drug arrest.

According to Texas DPS, a Brazoria County trooper conducted a traffic stop and recovered 100 stolen debit cards, documents, and narcotics.

We will release more information on this fraud and drug arrest as more information becomes available.