Brazoria County: 100 stolen debit cards, documents and drugs found during traffic stop
Brazoria County, Texas - A traffic stop by a Brazoria County trooper led to a fraud and drug arrest.
According to Texas DPS, a Brazoria County trooper conducted a traffic stop and recovered 100 stolen debit cards, documents, and narcotics.
We will release more information on this fraud and drug arrest as more information becomes available.