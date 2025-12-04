12 men arrested in Baytown human trafficking operation, police say

The Brief Baytown Police reported a dozen men arrested during an operation focused on reducing human trafficking. The operation reportedly focused on online platforms known for "prostitution-related activity." Anyone with information on trafficking can contact Baytown Police.



Twelve men are said to be facing prostitution charges following a human trafficking operation in Baytown.

Baytown trafficking operation: 12 men arrested

What we know:

All twelve suspects, ranging from ages 20–52, are said to be charged with solicitation of prostitution. One of the men was also allegedly charged with unlawful carry, and another was charged with allegedly possessing methamphetamine.

Baytown Police say the arrests stemmed from the department's Human Trafficking Demand-Suppression Operation.

The focus of the operation was to find people trying to pay for sexual services and reduce the demand that plays a part in human trafficking. Police say they targeted "online platforms known for prostitution-related activity."

What we don't know:

Police did not name the online platforms that are allegedly known for "prostitution-related activity."

There are no details on how the suspects were identified.

Police did not name which suspects are facing the charges separate from solicitation.

What they're saying:

Human trafficking often begins where there is a market for exploitation. By focusing on the demand for illegal sexual services, we’re taking proactive steps to protect vulnerable individuals and hold offenders accountable. Our department will continue conducting operations like this to support public safety and reinforce that this conduct has no place in Baytown. — Baytown PD Chief John Stringer

Share what you know

What you can do:

Anyone with information about human trafficking or any similar crime is encouraged to contact Baytown Police. You can do one of the following:

Call 281-422-8371 Send a tip form online