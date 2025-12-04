12 men arrested in Baytown human trafficking operation, police say
BAYTOWN, Texas - Twelve men are said to be facing prostitution charges following a human trafficking operation in Baytown.
What we know:
All twelve suspects, ranging from ages 20–52, are said to be charged with solicitation of prostitution. One of the men was also allegedly charged with unlawful carry, and another was charged with allegedly possessing methamphetamine.
Baytown Police say the arrests stemmed from the department's Human Trafficking Demand-Suppression Operation.
The focus of the operation was to find people trying to pay for sexual services and reduce the demand that plays a part in human trafficking. Police say they targeted "online platforms known for prostitution-related activity."
What we don't know:
Police did not name the online platforms that are allegedly known for "prostitution-related activity."
There are no details on how the suspects were identified.
Police did not name which suspects are facing the charges separate from solicitation.
What they're saying:
What you can do:
Anyone with information about human trafficking or any similar crime is encouraged to contact Baytown Police. You can do one of the following:
- Call 281-422-8371
- Send a tip form online
The Source: Baytown Police Department