H-E-B has announced a voluntary recall of specific 12-count packages of 3-ounce cups of Creamy Creations ice cream in select flavors due to potential metal contamination.

The affected products were distributed to all H-E-B stores in Texas and Mexico, as well as Central Market, Joe V’s Smart Shop, and Mi Tienda stores.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Recalled Creamy Creations ice cream products (Courtesy of H-E-B)

As of now, no injuries related to this recall have been reported, and all affected products have been removed from store shelves.

Customers who bought any of the products should not eat them and can return them for a full refund.