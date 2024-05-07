Expand / Collapse search
Judge allows habitual offender to remain on probation, grants her 6 felony bonds

By
Published  May 7, 2024 9:51pm CDT
Breaking Bond
Woman on probation gets new charges, still on bond

In this Breaking Bond report, a judge allows a 41-year-old repeat offender to stay on probation even after she gets new felony charges and fails to report to her probation officer. FOX 26's Randy Wallace has the latest on the story.

HOUSTON - 41-year-old Juanetta Solomon is a true habitual offender.

"She has convictions in Harris County, Fort Bend County, and Brazoria County," said Andy Kahan with Crime Stoppers. "She's been to prison."

SUGGESTED: Houston attorney murdered at McDonald's, sister pleads for witnesses to come forward

In 2021, Solomon is charged with possession of a controlled substance by fraud.

232nd Criminal District Court Judge Josh Hill treats Solomon like a first-time offender and gives her probation.

"He would give her a chance to rehabilitate herself on deferred adjudication," said First Assistant District Attorney David Mitcham.

In July of 2023, Solomon is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Two months later, she's charged with unlawfully carrying a weapon and another charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Instead of revoking her probation, Judge Josh Hill grants Solomon six felony bonds.

We pointed out to the First Assistant DA it seems nonsensical that someone could be on probation and be free on six felony bonds at the same time.

"It is perplexing," Mitcham replied.

"She told not one but two of the complaining victims, you're going to die," Kahan said.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

Three different times, the DA's office filed motions asking Judge Josh Hill to revoke Solomon's probation.

Instead, he's allowed her to remain free on bonds totaling more than $400,000.

Seems to be a strange message to send to probationers. Why should anyone on probation do everything they are ordered to do when Solomon appears to do whatever she wants to do with no consequences?

"I believe that's a legitimate area of inquiry that any person looking at this would be concerned about," Mitcham said. 