The heartbroken family of the Houston man who was murdered at McDonald's over the weekend hopes someone will speak up to help them get justice.

Jeffrey Limmer's sister, Jennifer Thomas, says her brother was brave and wasn't afraid to speak up for what he believed. The 46-year-old was shot to death at the McDonald's on I-10 at Chimney Rock Saturday around 6 p.m. while picking up food after he tried to get an angry fellow customer to calm down.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Houston attorney killed intervening in McDonald's dispute

Limmer is a local attorney. He actually followed in his father's footsteps into a career as a lawyer.

His sister says after a struggle with alcohol, her brother has been sober for nearly three years and standing firm in his faith.

"He has been walking a path with the fellow AA community and his bible study guys that surrounded him. He definitely was pursuing Christ, and that to me is the most important part, because we know where he is without a doubt. He's always been a believer, but he really turned the corner two or three years ago.

Houston police say the man who shot Jeff Limmer drove away in a blue Ford pick-up truck. They are still searching for him.

"Jeff had truly become the man he was meant to be. There are valleys in life. You hate to see your loved ones go through that but it's when they come out on the other side you can see the man, you can see the woman God is intending them to be," Thomas says.

If you know who the gunman is you're asked to call Houston Crimestoppers at (713) 222-TIPS.

"If anyone knows anything, I pray they would come forward and help us find this person, so he doesn't do this to somebody else. The anger and evilness this person showed, I don't want that to happen to anybody else," says Thomas.