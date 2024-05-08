Mother's Day falls on Sunday, May 12 and there are various places across Houston where you can show your mom how much you appreciate her!

Treat her to a delicious brunch or a day of fun, but there's something tailored for every type of mother.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

Here are some places around Houston that have announced deals:

Comfort Foodies

This spot caters to moms who adore Latin-Caribbean flavors and homemade meals. Their Annual Moms & Mimosas Mother’s Day Brunch, running from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., offers scratch-made brunch delicacies like Honey Balsamic Lambchops and Chicken & Waffles, with a complimentary Mimosa and flower for each mom.

Location: 8128 North Sam Houston Pkwy W, Suite B

Bar Louie

Moms can get a free entrée with the purchase of an additional adult entree when you dine-in on Sunday, May 12th at participating Bar Louie locations.

2nd Annual Empire State Jazz Festival

Jazz enthusiasts will delight in this festival at Discovery Green in Downtown Houston on Saturday, May 11, from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. Renowned jazz artists will fill the air with mesmerizing tunes, while also contributing to a charitable cause—providing musical instruments to inner-city children in need.

Empire State Jazz Café

On Sunday, this café presents a musical Mother’s Day Brunch featuring smooth jazz by Reggie Sampson and a delectable Cajun-Creole spread from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Every mom receives complimentary Mimosas and roses. In the evening, a Mother’s Day Tribute Dinner Show will be held from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. featuring music from Jazz Saxophonist Stephen Richard.

Location: 1480 Wilcrest Dr., Houston

The Locker Room Sports Bar & Grill

If your mom is into watching a game, you can take her to enjoy a day at The Locker Room for a special treat with complimentary roses and a signature "Love for Mom" Strawberry Lemon Drop cocktail. The casual brunch, featuring elevated scratch-made dishes, runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: 4702 Ennis St, Houston

Twin Peaks

Celebrate your mom by taking her to enjoy several drink specials at Twin Peaks! Mothers can get half-off wine by the glass, $5 Sangria - red or white, $5 Wycliff Brut Champagne by the glass, and $5 mimosas on Sunday!

SoHou

Moms looking for a fun time can indulge in Sing & Sip Karaoke and Mimosas with Mom at SoHou. From 2 p.m. to 12 a.m., they offer complimentary flowers, karaoke sessions, and special drink deals, including $5 Happy Mom seltzers, $6 Mimosas, and $7 Rosé.

Location: 1925 Washington Ave., Houston

Thirteen by James Harden

For moms who appreciate luxury, Thirteen offers an All-Day Brunch experience on Mother’s Day. With a focus on culinary excellence and refined luxury, indulge in world-class cuisine featuring fresh seafood and Prime beef, alongside custom cocktails and boutique wines. Reservations are recommended.

Location: 1911 Bagby Street, Midtown

Higher Dimension Church

For moms who cherish worship with family, Higher Dimension Church provides a lovely Mother’s Day Experience with special services, giveaways, and photo opportunities at their Houston and Katy campuses. Services are held at various times throughout the day.

Location: Houston (9800 Club Creek Drive) and Katy (18650 Clay Road)