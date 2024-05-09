Houston police have identified a suspect in the deadly shooting of an attorney at a McDonald’s restaurant over the weekend.

Authorities say Anthony Martin Landry, 57, is charged with murder in the death of 46-year-old Jeffrey Limmer. He is not in custody.

SUGGESTED: Houston attorney killed intervening in McDonald's dispute

Anthony Martin Landry (Photo: Houston Police Department)

According to Houston police, Limmer was at McDonald's on I-10 at Chimney Rock around 6 p.m. Saturday when another man became irate at the workers. Limmer reportedly tried to deescalate the situation.

Investigators say the angry McDonald's customer grabbed a gun from his car and opened fire on Limmer, killing him.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

The suspect then fled in a pickup truck. Police say the investigation has led them to identify Landry as the suspect in the case.

Anyone with information on Landry’s whereabouts is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at (713)308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at (713)222-TIPS.