A community in Cleveland is facing a watery commute after recent rains flooded the bridge to their homes. Now, they’re currently relying on boats to get in and out of their neighborhood.

"You really don’t know how bad it is until you’re on the water," said Mike Alcarez, a resident in the Preserve of Texas community.

Floodwaters from recent rain and dam releases are making travel a nightmare for residents in the Preserve of Texas community.

"I canoed over here, and it takes 30 minutes to do half a mile," said Alcarez.

A bridge that is submerged in water is cutting residents off from dry land and their homes.

"I missed a bunch of days at work. Kids can’t go to school because they can’t get to the house, and we’re hoteled in La Porte right now," said Alcarez.

It's frustrating news for some 200 people in the community. They were told flood damage to the bridge would leave them cut off from their houses for over two weeks.

"They’re telling us they have to wait for an engineer to come and see it. I don’t know why, because there’s no way to see it. So it’s not going to be able to be cleared to pass over until the water comes down, and it looks like it’s going to be a while before that happens," said Alcarez.

In the midst of the flooding, a local hero has emerged. Earl McCwright, a citizen in the area, is stepping up to help by using his own boat to ferry people in and out of the stranded community. He said he's made about 55 trips by boat in and out of the neighborhood.

"Just helping the people out. Just they need help, we help them," said Earl McCwright.

He’s become a lifeline for his neighbors by braving through floodwaters and getting residents to safety. It’s a stark warning for anyone living in floodplains.

"Take it more seriously and try to find better, higher grounds," said Alcarez.

