The Houston Police Department needs your help locating a 14-year-old boy who was last seen early Sunday morning.

Authorities are searching for 14-year-old James McCarson.

James McCarson

McCarson was last seen Sunday morning around 1 a.m. in the 4700 block of Polk Street.

McCarson is described as a white male, 5'6" tall, 180 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black shirt and blue shorts.

Authorities said McCarson is autistic.

If you have any information on where James McCarson is, contact the Houston Police Department Missing Person's Desk at (832) 394-1840 and/or Houston Police Department Patrol at (713) 884-3131.