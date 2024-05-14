Houston Astros pitcher Ronel Blanco ejected from baseball game following foreign substance check

Houston Astros pitcher Ronel Blanco was ejected from the game Tuesday night against the Oakland Athletics.

HOUSTON, TEXAS - MAY 14: Ronel Blanco #56 is walked off the field by Joe Espada #19 of the Houston Astros after being ejected in the fourth inning against the Oakland Athletics at Minute Maid Park on May 14, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Logan Ri

While it's unclear of the exact reason, the umpires were seen talking about Blanco's glove in the fourth inning of the game.

The umpires could also be seen confiscating Blanco's glove after he was ejected.

Blanco could potentially be suspended for 10 games after inspection of his glove.