A woman has been charged after a man accused her of trying to ‘kill him’ before succumbing to a stab wound in west Houston. Shawna Sharell Torrence, 38, now faces charges of aggravated assault of a family member in the 488th State District Court.

HPD says the victim, a 39-year-old man, and Torrence were involved in a dating relationship. They and a witness had visited several bars before the incident unfolded. After dropping off the witness, Torrence attempted to talk with the victim, who was unresponsive in the back seat. She reached back to touch his leg, it was bloody. Torrence drove him to the location on Richmond Avenue for medical assistance around 12:20 a.m. Friday.

Shawna Sharell Torrence, 38, is charged with aggravated assault of a family member in the 488th State District Court.(Photo: Houston Police Department)

According to HPD, patrol officers were at HCA Houston Healthcare West for an unrelated matter when they received reports about an injured man being dropped off by an unidentified woman.

Authorities say the victim alleged that the woman, identified as Torrence, was trying to kill him. Torrence was subsequently detained for further questioning.

Despite efforts to save him, the victim succumbed to his injuries after being airlifted to another hospital.

Further inquiries led to Torrence being identified as the suspect in the case. The Harris County District Attorney's Office was notified, and Torrence was subsequently charged for her alleged involvement. Investigations into the matter are ongoing.