Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until TUE 9:09 AM CDT, Polk County, San Jacinto County
13
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until MON 2:45 PM CDT, Harris County, Liberty County, Montgomery County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 1:00 PM CDT, Fort Bend County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Chambers County, Grimes County, Liberty County, Liberty County, Liberty County, Polk County, Polk County, Polk County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, San Jacinto County, Brazos County
River Flood Warning
until THU 8:30 PM CDT, Brazoria County, Fort Bend County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 1:00 PM CDT, Brazoria County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
until MON 7:00 PM CDT, Calhoun County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from MON 1:00 PM CDT until MON 8:00 PM CDT, Austin County, Brazoria County, Chambers County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Galveston County, Grimes County, Harris County, Jackson County, Liberty County, Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County, Brazos County
Flood Watch
until TUE 7:00 AM CDT, Cherokee County
Flood Watch
until MON 7:00 PM CDT, Brazos County, Grimes County, Houston County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Walker County
Flood Advisory
from MON 2:06 PM CDT until MON 5:15 PM CDT, Brazoria County, Chambers County, Fort Bend County, Harris County, Liberty County, Waller County
Special Weather Statement
until MON 3:00 PM CDT, Inland Harris County, Southern Liberty County
Air Quality Alert
until TUE 6:30 PM CDT, Galveston Island, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County

Houston crime: Man dies after claiming woman was trying to 'kill him', charges filed

By
Published  May 13, 2024 12:01pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 26 Houston

Houston - A woman has been charged after a man accused her of trying to ‘kill him’ before succumbing to a stab wound in west Houston. Shawna Sharell Torrence, 38, now faces charges of aggravated assault of a family member in the 488th State District Court.

HPD says the victim, a 39-year-old man, and Torrence were involved in a dating relationship. They and a witness had visited several bars before the incident unfolded. After dropping off the witness, Torrence attempted to talk with the victim, who was unresponsive in the back seat. She reached back to touch his leg, it was bloody. Torrence drove him to the location on Richmond Avenue for medical assistance around 12:20 a.m. Friday.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

 Shawna Sharell Torrence, 38, is charged with aggravated assault of a family member in the 488th State District Court.(Photo: Houston Police Department)

According to HPD, patrol officers were at HCA Houston Healthcare West for an unrelated matter when they received reports about an injured man being dropped off by an unidentified woman. 

Authorities say the victim alleged that the woman, identified as Torrence, was trying to kill him. Torrence was subsequently detained for further questioning.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE 

Despite efforts to save him, the victim succumbed to his injuries after being airlifted to another hospital.

SUGGESTED: Seeking help for domestic violence: What you need to know

Further inquiries led to Torrence being identified as the suspect in the case. The Harris County District Attorney's Office was notified, and Torrence was subsequently charged for her alleged involvement. Investigations into the matter are ongoing.