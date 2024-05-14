Expand / Collapse search

Houston crash: Authorities on scene of fatal crash on Katy Freeway Westbound at TC Jester

Published  May 14, 2024 9:04pm CDT
Houston Police Department
HOUSTON - The Houston Police Department is on the scene investigating a deadly crash on Katy Freeway westbound. 

Details are very limited, but authorities said the crash occurred just after 8:30 p.m. Tuesday evening. 

Officials said the crash involved a motorcycle and an 18-wheeler.

No other details have been released by authorities. 

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest. 