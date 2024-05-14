Houston crash: Authorities on scene of fatal crash on Katy Freeway Westbound at TC Jester

article

The Houston Police Department is on the scene investigating a deadly crash on Katy Freeway westbound.

Details are very limited, but authorities said the crash occurred just after 8:30 p.m. Tuesday evening.

Officials said the crash involved a motorcycle and an 18-wheeler.

No other details have been released by authorities.

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.