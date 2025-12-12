Elderly man found after going missing in Southwest Houston

The Brief Police said a missing man went missing Tuesday near Hiram Clarke Road and Tidewater Drive. Authorities confirmed on Friday that the man was found safe.



An elderly man has been found safe after going missing in Southwest Houston earlier this week.

Houston: Missing man found safe

What we know:

Initially, Houston Police reported a man who went missing Tuesday, Dec. 9, on Knotty Oaks Trail, near Hiram Clarke Road and Tidewater Drive.

The man reportedly left the area on foot, and he has been showing signs of dementia.

The Texas Center for the Missing tells FOX 26 that the man has been found safe.

What we don't know:

No other information is available at this time.