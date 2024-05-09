Sway to the rhythm of jazz as the 2nd Annual Empire State Jazz Festival plays its way into Discovery Green in Downtown Houston.

On Saturday, May 11, an electrifying lineup of acclaimed jazz artists from around the country will take the stage for a day filled with soulful melodies and infectious beats.

The festival is scheduled to kick off at noon and until 10 p.m. with gates opening at 11 a.m. The event can be enjoyed by music enthusiasts of all ages.

Highlighted by a stellar roster of Billboard and Grammy-nominated Smooth Jazz Artists, the event guarantees an immersive journey into the world of jazz. Here's who is expected to attend:

11:45 a.m. - 1 p.m.: Stephen Richard & Kyle Turner

1:15 p.m. - 2 p.m.: Jelando Johnson & The Movement

2:15 p.m. - 3:15 p.m.: The Pat Williams Group

3:25 p.m. - 4:25 p.m.: Dean James

4:40 p.m. - 5:40 p.m.: Phillip Doc Martin

5:55 p.m. - 7:25 p.m.: Dee Lucas & Blake Aaron

7:40 p.m. - 8:40 p.m.: Greg Manning

8:55 p.m. - 9:55 p.m.: Jazmin Ghent

In addition to the soulful performances, attendees can indulge in a variety of food from local vendors such as Caribbean, Creole & Soul cuisine served by Nyammings Fusion Bistro.

Curated by Victor Allotey, a former NFL player and the visionary behind Houston's Empire State Jazz Café and Festival, this family-friendly event celebrates the essence of jazz and supports budding artists. A portion of the event's proceeds will be channeled towards Victor's Victors Foundation, dedicated to providing musical instruments to underprivileged inner-city youth.

Tickets are still available for purchase on the official website with general admission tickets costing $45 per person, while VIP tickets, offering exclusive access to the VIP Area, seating, gourmet food, beverages, and four complimentary cocktails, cost $150. Additionally, VIP 4-Pack ticket packages are on offer for group bookings.