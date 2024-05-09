Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until SUN 1:00 AM CDT, Polk County
12
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until THU 10:00 PM CDT, Polk County, San Jacinto County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until THU 9:45 PM CDT, Polk County
Flash Flood Warning
from THU 9:36 PM CDT until THU 11:30 PM CDT, Polk County, San Jacinto County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from THU 9:20 PM CDT until THU 9:45 PM CDT, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 3:34 AM CDT, Liberty County, Polk County, San Jacinto County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 6:00 AM CDT, Harris County, Liberty County, Montgomery County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 10:00 AM CDT, Grimes County, Brazos County
River Flood Warning
from THU 10:00 AM CDT until TUE 6:01 AM CDT, Fort Bend County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Brazoria County, Chambers County, Fort Bend County, Liberty County, Liberty County, Polk County, Polk County, San Jacinto County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
until FRI 12:00 AM CDT, Austin County, Grimes County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Washington County, Brazos County
Special Weather Statement
until THU 10:15 PM CDT, Polk County

Jazz Festival in Houston: Jazmin Ghent, Greg Manning, more at Discovery Green

By
Published  May 9, 2024 8:20pm CDT
Things To Do
FOX 26 Houston

HOUSTON - Sway to the rhythm of jazz as the 2nd Annual Empire State Jazz Festival plays its way into Discovery Green in Downtown Houston.

On Saturday, May 11, an electrifying lineup of acclaimed jazz artists from around the country will take the stage for a day filled with soulful melodies and infectious beats.

The festival is scheduled to kick off at noon and until 10 p.m. with gates opening at 11 a.m. The event can be enjoyed by music enthusiasts of all ages.

RELATED: Mother's Day: Events, deals to treat your mom in Houston

Highlighted by a stellar roster of Billboard and Grammy-nominated Smooth Jazz Artists, the event guarantees an immersive journey into the world of jazz. Here's who is expected to attend:

  • 11:45 a.m. - 1 p.m.: Stephen Richard & Kyle Turner
  • 1:15 p.m. - 2 p.m.: Jelando Johnson & The Movement
  • 2:15 p.m. - 3:15 p.m.: The Pat Williams Group
  • 3:25 p.m. - 4:25 p.m.: Dean James
  • 4:40 p.m. - 5:40 p.m.: Phillip Doc Martin
  • 5:55 p.m. - 7:25 p.m.: Dee Lucas & Blake Aaron
  • 7:40 p.m. - 8:40 p.m.: Greg Manning
  • 8:55 p.m. - 9:55 p.m.: Jazmin Ghent

In addition to the soulful performances, attendees can indulge in a variety of food from local vendors such as Caribbean, Creole & Soul cuisine served by Nyammings Fusion Bistro.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

Curated by Victor Allotey, a former NFL player and the visionary behind Houston's Empire State Jazz Café and Festival, this family-friendly event celebrates the essence of jazz and supports budding artists. A portion of the event's proceeds will be channeled towards Victor's Victors Foundation, dedicated to providing musical instruments to underprivileged inner-city youth.

Tickets are still available for purchase on the official website with general admission tickets costing $45 per person, while VIP tickets, offering exclusive access to the VIP Area, seating, gourmet food, beverages, and four complimentary cocktails, cost $150. Additionally, VIP 4-Pack ticket packages are on offer for group bookings.