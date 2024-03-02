Beyoncé loves Houston and Houston loves Beyoncé! Along with the release of her new hair care line, Cécred, Beyoncé also announced her BeyGOOD Foundation would be offering financial assistance to cosmetology students and professional hair stylists within the beauty industry.

The fund will provide an annual total of $500,000 in scholarships and grants for salon businesses. Houston is one of the five cities selected to receive the scholarships with the other cities being Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles, and New Jersey.

Each year, twenty-five $10,000 financial aid student scholarships will be granted across the five cosmetology schools. Twenty-five $10,000 grants will also be awarded to qualified salon business owners.

Houston's own Franklin Institute was chosen as the sole cosmetology school scholarship partner for the city. Tina Knowles, Beyoncé's mother and longtime stylist and salon owner in Houston, is a notable alumna of Franklin Institute.

Applications close on March 20 at 10:59 p.m. Central Time.

For more information on scholarship and grant requirements, click here.