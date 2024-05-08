Houston crash: 2 killed, 2 injured in two-vehicle crash on Galveston in East Houston

An investigation is now underway following a deadly crash on Wednesday evening.

Officials said the crash occurred in the 5200 block of Galveston, just after 8:15 p.m.

SUGGESTED: Houston Police Chief Troy Finner announces resignation, Whitmire responds

Authorities said it was reported a silver vehicle was attempting to make a left turn from Timber Creed Drive onto Galveston Road.

At the same time, officials said a truck was traveling southbound on Galveston Road and struck the silver vehicle.

Officials said both vehicles came to a stop over 100 feet from the intersection.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

Police said there were two people in each vehicle. The two people in the silver vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene.

The two people inside the pickup truck, who were said to be between the ages of 17 and 19, were taken to the hospital by ambulance. Their conditions were unknown.

Officials said is unknown if speed was a factor, but that will be part of the investigation.