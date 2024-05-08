"I legitimately have no idea what could possibly get me out of this situation," said Brandon Hughes in an interview last February.

When Brandon was born, someone at the hospital didn't file his birth certificate properly.

"You can't request a copy of something that never existed," said Brandon's mother, Sami Dehkordi during the February interview.

After spending 15 years and thousands of dollars, Sami Dehkordi contacted us.

"I was watching the news segment on TV, and I reached out and sent an email to your office," said Cynthia Guzman, Division Manager, Deputy Registrar for the city's Bureau of Vital Statistics.

"We had them come in with all the paperwork they had, and we reviewed everything they had to make sure the package we were assembling with them was what they would need to send to the state, and notorized it for them," Guzman said.

Three months later, Brandon now has all his needed documents.

"Like a weight lifted off my shoulders," he said. "The second we got the birth certificate, it was like a steamroller. Next thing was the social security card within the same week or two. Right after that, we got the temporary ID."

"I'm still on cloud 9," said Sami. "I honestly don't think I would have been able to do this without you."

Having a birth certificate means life can finally begin for Brandon.

"Go to college, get a job, be a person," he said.

