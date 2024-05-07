article

A family needs help locating a missing 15-year-old girl last seen in west Houston.

Officials say Phoebe Ghabriel was last seen walking southbound in the 1330 block of Afton Street around 111:15 p.m. Sunday. She has long brown hair and was wearing a white tank top, black sweatpants, gold necklaces, hoop earrings, and white Crocs.

Phoebe is described as 5'1" tall and 110 pounds.

The Ghabriel family is asking anyone with video surveillance near Afton Street or Janet Street to review their footage from 11:15 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

If you have any information to help, you can contact the family at 713-823-1721.