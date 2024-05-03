Expand / Collapse search
Missing Harris County teen Taylor DeShawn last seen Thursday

Published  May 3, 2024 1:55pm CDT
Harris County
Authorities are searching for a missing 17-year-old who was last seen in west Harris County on Thursday morning.

An Endangered Missing Alert has been issued for Taylor DeShawn, who was reportedly last seen in the 14300 block of Bellaire Blvd. around 6:25 a.m.

Taylor DeShawn (Photo: Harris County Sheriffs Office)

According to the sheriff’s office, he needs his medication.

He was last known to be wearing blue jeans, a black shirt and shoes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (713)755-7427 or Crime Stoppers at (713)222-TIPS.