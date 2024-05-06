An argument between a customer and a manager turned violent at Popeyes, ending with the customer in cuffs on Saturday.

Authorities responded to a disturbance at the Popeye's restaurant located on West Lake Houston Parkway. Deputies say the incident unfolded when a customer, Vyisha Walker, discovered an error in her drive-thru order. Walker reportedly confronted the on-duty manager, becoming increasingly agitated. Matters escalated when she crossed behind the counter and physically assaulted the manager over the mistaken order.

Following the altercation, Walker was apprehended and taken into custody. She was later booked into the Harris County Jail, facing charges of Assault. Her bond was set at $100.00 by County Court 14.