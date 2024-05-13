Travelers planning to fly out of George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) and William P. Hobby Airport are urged to check their flight status before heading to the airport as severe weather conditions are anticipated to cause disruptions. Departures from IAH and Hobby Airport are currently grounded due to thunderstorms in the area.

This precautionary measure is in place to ensure the safety of passengers and crew amidst adverse weather conditions, including lightning strikes, strong winds, and reduced visibility associated with thunderstorms.

Houston Hobby Airport reported a lightning strike hit runway 13R earlier this afternoon, which forced an immediate closure for repairs.

Officials said they are working diligently to assess the damage and make the necessary repairs to reopen runway 13R as quickly and safely as possible.

Passengers are advised to contact their airlines directly for the latest updates on their flight status and to make alternative arrangements if necessary.

Travelers are encouraged to stay informed about any changes to their travel plans and to exercise patience as the airport and airlines work to manage the situation.

