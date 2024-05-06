Expand / Collapse search
Harris County shooting: Male killed after reportedly jumping fence on Brownsville

By
Published  May 6, 2024 7:01am CDT
Harris County
FOX 26 Houston

A male was shot after jumping the fence onto someone’s property in east Harris County on Monday morning, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says.

The shooting was reported in the 14000 block of Brownsville.

According to the sheriff, a male, or possibly two, jumped a fence and came onto the property without permission.

The Houston Police Department investigates a shooting on Brownsville.

A man at the property discharged his weapon, shooting the male, the sheriff says.

The wounded male was pronounced dead at the scene, and a second male may have fled on foot, authorities say.

The alleged shooter remained at the scene. The investigation continues.