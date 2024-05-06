The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that injured a 15-year-old boy on Sunday night.

The shooting was reported around 9 p.m. in the 6600 block of Renfro.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

The Fort Bend County Sheriffs Office responds to a shooting call on Refro.

According to authorities, it appears the teen was shot somewhere else and then returned home to call 911.

He was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to his torso. Authorities say he is expected to survive.

It’s unclear at this time what led up to the shooting, and the investigation is ongoing.