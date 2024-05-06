Expand / Collapse search
Fort Bend County shooting: 15-year-old boy injured on Renfro

By
Published  May 6, 2024 6:17am CDT
Fort Bend County
FOX 26 Houston

The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that injured a 15-year-old boy on Sunday night.

The shooting was reported around 9 p.m. in the 6600 block of Renfro.

The Fort Bend County Sheriffs Office responds to a shooting call on Refro.

According to authorities, it appears the teen was shot somewhere else and then returned home to call 911.

He was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to his torso. Authorities say he is expected to survive.

It’s unclear at this time what led up to the shooting, and the investigation is ongoing.