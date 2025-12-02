Houston family seeks justice after hit-and-run kills mother

The Brief 35-year-old Tara Brim was killed in a hit-and-run on Highway 249. Deputies say they are looking for the driver who never stopped. Tara's family is pleading for witnesses to come forward.



A Houston family is demanding answers and justice after their loved one, 35-year-old Tara Brim, was killed in a hit-and-run crash along Highway 249. The incident happened around midnight ten days ago on November 23. Harris County deputies say they are still searching for the driver who left the scene.

Family demanding answers

Tara’s mother, Yulmekica Nelson, says the family is devastated and desperate for closure.

According to Nelson, Tara had stepped out of a vehicle when a car hit her and kept going. She says the driver did not stop to check on her or call for help.

"The pain is deep. If the whole family could be out here, you would see the tears, the hurt, the devastation, knowing you just took her and left her there in the middle of the street with no remorse," said Nelson.

Nelson described Tara as "my light" and someone who brought joy to everyone around her. "She was my second born, the highlight of my life. She brought laughter to so many people."

The family reached out to FOX 26 because, nearly two weeks later, they say they still have no answers about who is responsible.

"On November 23, she was standing outside the car. A car came by speeding, hit her, and kept going," Nelson said. "They did not stop to see if she was okay or render aid. That is my baby."

Nelson made a heartfelt plea to the community: "If this was your daughter, your mother, your child, I’m asking you—please come forward. We are hurting. My family is broken. Her kids are broken. There is not a day or moment that passes that we don’t think of her. Why did you just leave her? You took a life."

She hopes someone who witnessed the crash or knows the driver will speak up.

"I’m asking anyone who saw anything that night to come forward. If you know the person who did it, turn them in. Help us bring justice to my daughter," she said.

Nelson also shared a direct message to the alleged driver.

"Come forward. I don’t hold anything against you. I just want to know why you left her. I forgive you, I just need you to understand, you took a life, a beautiful life that deserves justice. Please come forward."

Deputies investigate

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate. Anyone with information is urged to contact the department.

Family seeking assistance

The family is seeking assistance for Tara's funeral expenses. They've set up a GoFundMe for anyone wishing to offer assistance.