Houston weather: 100 MPH winds in downtown causes major damage

By
Published  May 17, 2024 10:32am CDT
Severe Weather
FOX 26 Houston

FOX 26 Houston Weather Forecast

It looks like wind gusts near 100 mph hit Downtown yesterday around 6:35 pm, but actual measured wind gusts reached category 1 hurricane strength. Today, there will be scattered showers and a few thunderstorms possible. There is a slight chance for a strong storm or two, but not like yesterday. Beginning this weekend, we're entering a calmer, but very warm pattern. Hot weather is a concern because many people may still be without power and air conditioning.

HOUSTON - Wind gusts near 100 mph hit Downtown Houston Thursday around 6:35 pm, but actual measured wind gusts reached Category 1 Hurricane strength. 

Friday, there will be scattered showers and a few thunderstorms possible. 

There is a slight chance for a strong storm or two, but not like Thursday. 

Beginning this weekend, we're entering a calmer, but very warm pattern. 

Hot weather is a concern because many people may still be without power and air conditioning.