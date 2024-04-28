Houston MLK Boulevard shooting: Suspect sought after allegedly killing his sister, police say

The Houston Police Department has charged and is searching for a suspect after he allegedly shot and killed his sister, police stated.

Authorities are searching for 35-year-old Richard Taplin.

Richard Taplin has been charged with murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and unlawful carry of a weapon with a felony conviction.

Taplin is currently not in custody.

Officials said they were called out to a shooting call in the 8100 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard late Saturday night.

When they arrived, they found 24-year-old Sarah Taplin suffering from a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

Authorities said an argument took place between Sarah Taplin and another unidentified female.

That's when Richard took a firearm from someone nearby, pointed it at the unidentified female and fired at her as she fled.

Authorities said while Richard shot at the unidentified female, he was also shooting indiscriminately into a crowded gas station parking lot across the street.

During that shooting, Sarah, who is Richard's sister, was struck at least once. He then fled the scene.

Richard is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Richard Taplin or in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.