Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
until MON 1:15 AM CDT, San Jacinto County
10
Flash Flood Warning
from SUN 11:56 PM CDT until MON 3:00 AM CDT, Polk County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Polk County, Polk County, San Jacinto County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from MON 12:43 AM CDT until MON 1:30 AM CDT, Polk County, San Jacinto County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from MON 12:55 AM CDT until MON 1:30 AM CDT, Polk County
Flash Flood Warning
from SUN 11:29 PM CDT until MON 2:30 AM CDT, Grimes County, Montgomery County, San Jacinto County
Flash Flood Warning
until MON 2:00 AM CDT, Grimes County, Brazos County
Beach Hazard Statement
until MON 10:00 AM CDT, Galveston Island
Flood Watch
until MON 7:00 PM CDT, Cherokee County
Flood Watch
until MON 10:00 AM CDT, Brazos County, Grimes County, Houston County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Walker County

Houston MLK Boulevard shooting: Suspect sought after allegedly killing his sister, police say

By
Published  April 28, 2024 11:38pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 26 Houston

HOUSTON - The Houston Police Department has charged and is searching for a suspect after he allegedly shot and killed his sister, police stated. 

Authorities are searching for 35-year-old Richard Taplin. 

SUGGESTED: Tank Dell shot: Houston Texans' Wide Receiver 1 of 10 people shot at Florida festival

Richard Taplin has been charged with murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and unlawful carry of a weapon with a felony conviction. 

Taplin is currently not in custody. 

Officials said they were called out to a shooting call in the 8100 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard late Saturday night. 

When they arrived, they found 24-year-old Sarah Taplin suffering from a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead on the scene. 

Authorities said an argument took place between Sarah Taplin and another unidentified female. 

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

That's when Richard took a firearm from someone nearby, pointed it at the unidentified female and fired at her as she fled. 

Authorities said while Richard shot at the unidentified female, he was also shooting indiscriminately into a crowded gas station parking lot across the street. 

During that shooting, Sarah, who is Richard's sister, was struck at least once. He then fled the scene. 

Richard is considered armed and dangerous. 

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Richard Taplin or in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.