Harris County crime: Authorities apprehend suspects near Purple Wisteria Lane following chase

Harris County Precinct 4 authorities are searching for several suspects following a chase on Tuesday afternoon.

Officials said it all began when Precinct 4 Constable Deputies were pursuing a driver in a silver Kia Soul that was recently stolen.

The chase later ended in the 5000 block of Purple Wisteria Lane in Spring where the vehicle crashed into a vacant home and three suspects fled on foot.

Authorities said they have apprehended all the suspects and added that the driver of the vehicle was a 17-year-old male.

No injuries were reported by authorities.