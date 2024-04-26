Houston man allegedly put genitals on restaurant food, had child pornography: court records

A Houston area man has been arrested and charged for putting his genitals in restaurant food and possessing child pornography.

Othello Larenzo Holmes faces five counts of possession of child pornography with court records saying he had between 100 to 499 images showing children younger than ten.

On April 5, authorities arrived at the restaurant Kulture and saw surveillance video from the manager showing Holmes allegedly placing his genitals on open food items. When interviewed by investigators, he stated he "has these urges frequently and has a history of sexual offenses" and he "needs help."

Othello Holmes

According to court documents, Holmes had his device analyzed by officials and on it were more than 100 videos and images of children between the ages of infancy to teens engaged in sexual acts.

There were five videos found on Holmes's device depicting children believed to be under 10 years old, with one child appearing to be under 1, also performing sexual acts, court documents stated. Adult men's hands can be seen in the videos with one man in a video being heard saying, "Look at that."

Holmes is expected to appear in court on June 6, 2024. His bond has been set for $500,000 for all five charges.