A Texas man undergoing cancer treatment in Houston is seeking answers after his truck was stolen from the short-term rental property where he has been residing.

Tony Oliver, who is scheduled to be in Houston for seven weeks to receive treatment at MD Anderson Cancer Center, reported the theft from Montreal Place Apartments, saying the experience has added significant stress during an already trying time.

"My doctor said I can’t take any more of this pressure," Oliver said.

His daughter, Toni Oliver, echoes the sentiment, describing the situation as "stressful, detrimental, heartbreaking," and expressing frustration and anger over the incident.

The Oliver family booked a seven-week stay in Houston to facilitate Tony's medical care, only to be met with unnerving challenges. At first, Oliver's pickup truck was towed because he allegedly did not have a parking permit, although the family argues they did. After getting his truck back from the towing company, it had been stolen, but a second car brought by his daughter, who travels from Dallas each weekend to assist him, had tires stolen as well.

"They’re stealing from a cancer patient that is fighting for his life, and you just keep taking? That’s unbelievable," Toni Oliver said.

Efforts by the family to obtain assistance from the property manager at One Montreal Place have been met with what they characterize as an inadequate response.

"Why are you not helping? You have cameras. You already knew this was a problem, and you just don’t care," Toni remarked.

Despite repeated calls, emails, and in-person conversations, the family has seen no action taken by the complex management. FOX 26 attempted to reach the property manager, Rita Fernandez, by phone, text, and email but did not receive a response by the time of this report.

With regret, Tony Oliver wishes he had made a different choice regarding his temporary accommodation. "I wish I would never come here. I wish to God I’d never been here. This has put as much toll on me as this cancer," he said.

While the apartment management has yet to provide assistance, MD Anderson has extended support by writing a letter for Oliver and offering resources to ensure he can attend his cancer treatments.

A report was filed with Houston police for both the stolen truck and tires, but the family said authorities have not provided an update.

As for the owner of the apartment, whom the Oliver family is renting from, he has been cooperative with the family and will be providing reimbursement for their stay, and assisting with relocation once their stay is over in May.