Houston ISD hiring fairs: 479 jobs offered for campus positions

Houston Independent School District witnessed more than 1,300 candidates at its recent hiring fairs held this past Saturday.

The district extended 479 same-day job offers for open, campus-based positions in the upcoming 2024-2025 academic year.

Many of the roles were in hard-to-fill areas such as special education, bilingual education, and secondary math and science. Other roles offered included Art of Thinking teachers; Career and Technical Education teachers; teacher apprentices; learning coaches; teacher assistants; counselors; nurses; core subject teachers; and support staff.

"The extremely high number of applicants we are seeing this recruitment season shows that people want to be a part of the high-performing, student-centered culture we are building here at HISD," Chief Human Resources Officer Jessica Neyman said. "In HISD, staff members commit to excellence for our students, every day. And, in turn, the District commits to valuing and supporting its employees. I’m thrilled to help welcome so many talented individuals to Team HISD and am energized for our 24-25 school year ahead."

The average starting teacher salary at non-NES schools for the 2024-2025 academic year stands at $64,000. Meanwhile, at the NES campuses, average starting teacher salaries are reported as $75,335 for elementary school, $80,059 for middle school, and $82,816 for high school. Special education teachers receive competitive compensation as well, with an average salary of $80,000 at non-NES schools and $86,000 at NES schools. Additionally, HISD provides a $5,000 stipend for bilingual education teachers.

For those interested in joining the HISD team, the District will host its next hiring fair, for open positions at non-NES campuses, on Saturday, May 18, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Delmar Fieldhouse at 2020 Mangum Road, Houston, TX 77092.

To register for the fair or explore career opportunities with HISD, register here.