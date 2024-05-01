Houston teachers have 'no confidence' in appointed Houston ISD Superintendent Mike Miles

In a sharp and decisive rebuke of appointed Superintendent Mike Miles’ leadership of Houston ISD, the leadership of the Houston Federation of Teachers has voted to approve a resolution of no confidence in Miles and send the resolution to the union’s full membership for ratification.

"The takeover of Houston ISD, the largest school district in Texas and the eighth-largest district in the country, is a politically motivated, irresponsible experiment that is worsening inequities and disenfranchising Houston voters," the resolution reads. "Houston ISD teachers and support staff have come together now to call for a vote of no confidence in state-installed superintendent Mike Miles."

The reasons for the resolution cited by HFT have been well-documented in news reports during Miles’ 11 months in charge of HISD, and they echo criticisms from parents and community members at meetings of the district’s appointed board of managers. The issues include:

Miles’ dissolution of the elected consultation agreement with HFT, which gave employees a voice in district decision-making

The expansion of superintendent powers during Miles’ tenure, including the new ability to spend up to $1 million without board approval

A track record of broken promises, including the rescindment of advertised teacher retention bonuses

The explosion of uncertified teachers filling vacancies in the district, where teacher turnover has doubled over the past year

HFT leaders noted that the board of managers’ move in April to authorize Miles and district administration to explore a 2024 bond election, potentially asking voters to approve multibillion-dollar investments in the district while they do not have electoral control over its decision-making, was pivotal in the decision to move forward with the resolution.

"No trust, no bond," said Jackie Anderson, HFT president. "We are telling Miles, the board of managers, and the voters in our community that there is no trust in Miles’ so-called leadership. And we sure don’t trust him with a taxpayer-funded blank check. Before HISD voters are asked to invest billions of dollars in our school district, they should have a superintendent they know will shepherd those dollars — and the students they represent — with appropriate care.

Anderson said HFT will allow members to vote on ratification of the resolution over the next week. The union, she said, will then announce the results to the press and the public.

Read the full resolution