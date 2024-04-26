More than 100 workers were laid off at the Houston Independent School District on Friday, a union president confirms.

According to Hector Mireles, president of the Texas Support Personnel Employees Local 1, at least 150 employees were let go.

Mireles says those who were laid off were from the maintenance department and skilled workers like window crews and filter crews. He says five custodial supervisors were also let go.

According to the union president, the workers were given until June 23 to reapply for positions.

FOX 26 reached out to Houston ISD for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.