A Harris County Sheriff's Office employee was arrested and charged for injuring his 14-year-old son, according to court documents.

Jason Glenn Spencer was charged with Injury to a Child after records state he allegedly assaulted his son at his home and threw a plastic gun case at his back in September of 2023.

Court documents state the 14-year-old boy got into an argument with his brother and Spencer intervened telling the young boy to go upstairs. When the boy slammed the door to his bedroom, Spencer allegedly went upstairs and began assaulting the boy.

He was accused of slamming the young boy into a wall, throwing a plastic gun case at the boy's back as he ran down the stairs causing him to fall down the stairs, landing on his face, and continuously holding him down when he would try to get away.

Records say the 14-year-old was able to get away and ran back upstairs to his room. He asked his brother to bring his phone, so he could take pictures for proof because Spencer threatened to send him to a mental hospital.

The boy's mother eventually came to pick her son up late that night and took him to Texas Children's Hospital, documents state. He had various bruises on his back, cheek, eye, shoulder, and triceps.

Spencer was arrested and his bond was set to $2,500.

We have reached out to the Harris County Sheriff's Office for a statement and are waiting for a response.