The Houston Police Department has made arrests in the deadly shooting of a Dominican Republic politician's son that occurred on the southeast side of the city. The incident unfolded at a convenience store in the 2400 block of South Wayside near Telephone around 8:20 p.m. on Monday. It resulted in the death of one man and leaving another critically injured.

Following a thorough investigation, authorities identified the Torres family as the suspects involved in the fatal shooting. Three suspects have been arrested and charged in connection with the shooting. Hernan Torres Sr., aged 50, Hernan Torres Jr., aged 25, and Hernando Torres, aged 19, are facing murder charges in the 338th State District Court.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Hernan Torres, Jr. (Photo: Houston Police Department)

On Monday, the HPD South Gessner Patrol Division Crime Suppression Team, in collaboration with agents from the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the U.S. Marshals, arrested Hernan Torres Jr. and Hernando Torres without incident. Hernan Torres Sr. is currently in custody in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on unrelated charges and awaits extradition back to Harris County.

According to authorities, the shooting was targeted, with suspects specifically targeting individuals in a black Cadillac Escalade. They fired multiple shots at the Escalade before fleeing in two vehicles, a silver Mercedes Benz and a gray Dodge Charger.

The deceased victim has been identified as Luis Alfredo Pacheco, aged 34. The other victim, aged 29.

The arrests mark a significant development in the case, providing some closure to the community affected by this tragic incident. The Houston Police Department continues its efforts to ensure justice is served for the victims and their families.