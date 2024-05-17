Houston storm death: Fifth person confirmed dead due to storms

Another person was confirmed to have died in the Houston area due to Thursday's severe storms.

Houston Police Department reports on Thursday around 7:30 p.m. in the 6300 block of Jensen Drive a woman went outside to move a vehicle.

The husband told officials he went outside a minute later and found her lying underneath a tree branch. Officials say help was called from the woman and she was brought inside.

HPD says the woman died from her injuries. Four other people were confirmed to have died from the storms by the Houston mayor.

Authorities say the death is under investigation.