AZ Cargo in West Houston specializes in getting home goods from here to Vietnam.

The owner asked us not to identify him, because he believes he was targeted.

SUGGESTED: New Houston Acting Police Chief: Did he know about the suspended case scandal?

On Tuesday at 10:46 p.m., you see a silver 2002 or 2003 Honda Accord pull in to the strip center at 11210 Bellaire.

There's other box trucks in the parking lot, but the silver Accord makes a beeline for the AZ Cargo truck.

"The point at me. They come directly for my box truck," the owner said.

One suspect gets out of the car a couple of minutes later.

"He knows exactly what time the security guard comes into work," the owner said. "The security guard comes in after 11."

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

At 10:49 p.m., the thief makes entry into the truck.

By 11:02 p.m., he has the box truck started and you see him drive off.

The box truck was filled with $60,000 to $70,000 worth of home goods people here were sending to loved ones in Vietnam.

It was almost a six-figure loss for the owner.

"It's hurt me a lot. I can not sleep," he said.

Anyone with information should contact HPD or Crime Stoppers.