A woman is accused of taking an ambulance from outside of a Pearland hospital overnight.

According to police, the Houston Fire Department ambulance was outside of the hospital when a woman approached the EMS crew and asked for a ride. They told her they could not give her a ride.

When the crew came back out of the hospital, police say the ambulance was gone.

Video footage allegedly showed the woman taking the ambulance. Authorities say the doors had been unlocked with the keys inside.

Houston and Pearland police searched for the ambulance and ended up locating it around 1:30 a.m. in the 14100 block of Alrover Street.

Police say nothing was taken and there was no damage. The woman was not found.