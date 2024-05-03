Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until MON 12:33 AM CDT, Montgomery County
15
River Flood Warning
until SUN 3:24 PM CDT, Montgomery County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 8:00 PM CDT, Montgomery County
River Flood Warning
until MON 2:12 PM CDT, Liberty County, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until WED 11:00 PM CDT, Harris County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 6:00 PM CDT, Harris County, Montgomery County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 4:00 AM CDT, Harris County, Liberty County, Montgomery County, San Jacinto County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 12:24 PM CDT, Harris County, Montgomery County
River Flood Warning
until WED 5:31 AM CDT, Harris County, Montgomery County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 8:40 PM CDT, Harris County, Liberty County, Montgomery County
River Flood Warning
until THU 1:00 AM CDT, Grimes County, Brazos County
Flood Warning
from FRI 5:59 PM CDT until SAT 8:00 AM CDT, Chambers County, Grimes County, Harris County, Liberty County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Waller County, Brazos County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Chambers County, Liberty County, Liberty County, Liberty County, Liberty County, Polk County, Polk County, Polk County, Polk County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, San Jacinto County, San Jacinto County
Rip Current Statement
from FRI 2:43 PM CDT until SAT 9:00 PM CDT, Galveston Island
Flood Watch
until SUN 1:00 PM CDT, Brazos County, Chambers County, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Harris County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County

Small plane at Hobby Airport has landing gear collapse, 1 person injured

By
Published  May 3, 2024 8:58pm CDT
Houston
FOX 26 Houston

HOUSTON - A small JSX plane at Hobby Airport experienced a landing gear collapse on Friday.

According to officials, the landing gear touched down on Runway 4 of the airport before the collapse happened. The plane eventually stopped near the area where the planes park but went off the roadway into a ditch.

There were 31 people on board and all got off the aircraft safely, but one crew member was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Image 1 of 3

Courtesy of Braeden Parnell

The remaining passengers and crew members were safely taken by bus to Wilson Aviation. 

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

Emergency crews arrived at the scene and the situation is being monitored.

JSX gave FOX 26 this statement: "JSX is aware of an incident that occurred on flight 284 from Dallas to Houston on Friday, May 3, 2024. JSX is cooperating with all authorities. The safety of our Customers and Crewmembers is our top priority and JSX will provide updates as they become available."

FAA representatives are investigating the incident site and the aircraft will be removed once they've left the scene.