A small JSX plane at Hobby Airport experienced a landing gear collapse on Friday.

According to officials, the landing gear touched down on Runway 4 of the airport before the collapse happened. The plane eventually stopped near the area where the planes park but went off the roadway into a ditch.

There were 31 people on board and all got off the aircraft safely, but one crew member was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Courtesy of Braeden Parnell

The remaining passengers and crew members were safely taken by bus to Wilson Aviation.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

Emergency crews arrived at the scene and the situation is being monitored.

JSX gave FOX 26 this statement: "JSX is aware of an incident that occurred on flight 284 from Dallas to Houston on Friday, May 3, 2024. JSX is cooperating with all authorities. The safety of our Customers and Crewmembers is our top priority and JSX will provide updates as they become available."

FAA representatives are investigating the incident site and the aircraft will be removed once they've left the scene.