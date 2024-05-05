Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until MON 1:00 PM CDT, Polk County, San Jacinto County
River Flood Warning
until MON 8:00 AM CDT, Montgomery County
River Flood Warning
until WED 11:30 PM CDT, Liberty County, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until THU 4:00 PM CDT, Harris County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 3:00 PM CDT, Harris County, Montgomery County
River Flood Warning
until WED 8:01 PM CDT, Harris County, Liberty County, Montgomery County
Flood Warning
from SAT 11:55 AM CDT until MON 5:45 PM CDT, Grimes County, Brazos County
Flood Warning
until MON 7:00 PM CDT, Grimes County, Brazos County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Chambers County, Grimes County, Liberty County, Liberty County, Liberty County, Liberty County, Polk County, Polk County, Polk County, Polk County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, San Jacinto County, San Jacinto County, Brazos County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from SUN 1:05 PM CDT until SUN 7:00 PM CDT, Colorado County, Jackson County, Wharton County
Rip Current Statement
until SUN 7:00 PM CDT, Galveston Island
Flood Watch
until SUN 7:00 PM CDT, Brazos County, Chambers County, Colorado County, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Harris County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County
Flood Advisory
from SUN 1:25 PM CDT until SUN 4:30 PM CDT, Austin County, Colorado County

Houston weather: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for several counties southwest of Houston-metro

Published  May 5, 2024 2:58pm CDT
Houston
HOUSTON - The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for counties southwest of the Houston-metro area. 

The watch includes Colorado, Jackson, and Wharton County. 

A severe thunderstorm watch means conditions are favorable for a severe thunderstorm to occur over the watch area. 

The watch is in effect until 7 p.m. Sunday night. 

