Houston weather: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for several counties southwest of Houston-metro

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for counties southwest of the Houston-metro area.

The watch includes Colorado, Jackson, and Wharton County.

A severe thunderstorm watch means conditions are favorable for a severe thunderstorm to occur over the watch area.

The watch is in effect until 7 p.m. Sunday night.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

For the latest weather information for your location, you can download the free FOX 26 Houston Weather App. Within the app, you'll be able to set your current location and get up-to-the-minute alerts on any watches or warnings for your location. The app is available for Apple and Android users.