Houston weather: School district closings for May 6

The ongoing rainfall in the Houston-area has led to several school districts to announce closures for Monday, May 6.

Those districts include:

Channelview ISD

The Channelview ISD community has been impacted by the recent rainstorms, affecting many families within our district. It is because of this, we have decided to close the district tomorrow, Monday, May 6.

After careful consideration, closure will allow families to focus on recovery efforts and ensure the safety and well-being of our students, faculty, and staff. This closure will also allow us to assess any damages to our facilities, address any safety concerns, and provide necessary support to those affected by the recent storms.

Dayton ISD

Dayton ISD will be closed on Monday, May 6th in order to prioritize the safety and well-being of our students and staff. Our primary focus is on ensuring the safety of everyone within our school community. We are mindful of the potential risks posed by flooded areas for those traveling to school. We recognize that school closures can present challenges for families, as schools often serve as a vital source of education, meals, and support for children. Dayton ISD will assess the situation for school reopening on Tuesday. Please continue to monitor the website and other communications from the district. Be safe!

Hardin ISD

Due to continuing flooding in the area and projected conditions of the roads due to flooding tomorrow, in an abundance of caution, we are canceling school Monday, May 6. We will reevaluate on Monday and announce when Hardin ISD will resume normal operations. Please stay safe during these bad weather conditions.

Liberty ISD

LISD will be closed tomorrow Monday, May 6.

We are aware of the strain a closure puts on our families. We understand that for many of our students our schools are a safe place with food, shelter and services on top of the education they receive. However, we also realize so many of our students and staff have been impacted and traveling or being transported to school could cause substantial risk. LISD will continue to assess the possibility of opening Tuesday to provide services for those able to attend.

This list will be updated as necessary throughout the evening and into Monday morning.