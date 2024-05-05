A man was shot and killed inside a McDonald's on Katy Freeway in Houston.

Police say one man was shot following an altercation at the McDonald's located at 8147 Katy Freeway.

According to a preliminary investigation, the man was a customer at the restaurant.

Police haven't identified the shooter in the case.

This is an ongoing investigation and we will update as information becomes available.