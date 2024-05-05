Expand / Collapse search
Houston shooting: Man shot, killed inside McDonald's on Katy Freeway

Updated  May 5, 2024 1:26pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
Customer killed inside Katy Freeway McDonald's

A male customer was pronounced dead after being shot.

HOUSTON - A man was shot and killed inside a McDonald's on Katy Freeway in Houston.

Police say one man was shot following an altercation at the McDonald's located at 8147 Katy Freeway.

According to a preliminary investigation, the man was a customer at the restaurant. 

Police haven't identified the shooter in the case.

This is an ongoing investigation and we will update as information becomes available. 