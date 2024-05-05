Harris Co. crime: 2 arrested after authorities find illegal drugs, guns

Two people were charged after Harris County authorities were investigating a firearms call.

According to authorities, deputies were called out to an apartment complex and authorities later located a large assortment of illegal narcotics and firearms.

Officials said the apartment was occupied by a male and female.

Authorities stated the woman was assaulted by neighbors after a gunshot went through their floor.

Officials stated the man admitted to ownership of the drugs and guns and was arrested.

The woman was arrested for several felony warrants.