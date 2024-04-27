Miguel Angel Alarcon Quezada, 50, was charged with stabbing a man.

According to police, Quezada is charged with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.

Police say officers received a call of a stabbing in the parking lot at 9941 Long Point Road.

At the scene, officers located a 37-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Officers found the suspect, Quezada, nearby with the knife involved in the incident. He had sustained injuries to his mouth and face.

Paramedics transported the victim and Quezada to the hospital, where Alarcon Quezada was later released and taken to jail. He was subsequently charged for his role in the stabbing.

Police will continue to investigate this stabbing and we will update this story as information becomes available.