Houston weather: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for counties north of Houston-area

The National Weather Service in Galveston has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for several counties north of the Houston-metro area.

The following counties are under the watch: Grimes, Polk, San Jacinto, Trinity, and Walker County.

The watch is in effect until midnight Friday.

A severe thunderstorm watch means conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms to develop over the watch area.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

For the latest weather alerts, download the free FOX 26 Weather App which will give you up-to-the-second alerts based on your location.