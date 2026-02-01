Demonstrators march through Montrose in "ICE out of Houston" protest for immigration reform 

The Brief Demonstrators gathered in Montrose on Sunday for the "ICE Out of Houston" protest, a peaceful march calling for urgent immigration reform and an end to family separations. Demonstrators marched through local neighborhoods to Hermann Park, while others staged visible displays on pedestrian bridges over U.S. Highway 59 to reach passing drivers. Participants described the movement as a diverse "melting pot" standing in solidarity against recent federal immigration enforcement actions.



Community members gathered Sunday afternoon in Montrose for a peaceful demonstration calling for immigration reform and an end to federal immigration enforcement actions that they say are separating families.

What we know:

The "ICE Out of Houston" protest began at Ervan Chew Park, where organizers with Immigrating Youth Texas partnered with local activists and community groups.

From there, many participants marched through the neighborhood, traveling down Dunlavy, Bissonnet and Sunset Boulevard, before ending near the Sam Houston Monument inside Hermann Park.

Others chose to stand along several pedestrian bridges over U.S. Highway 59, holding signs, so passing drivers could see their message.

Local perspective:

Organizers encouraged people to carpool, arrive early due to limited parking, and dress for changing weather conditions. They also stressed the protest would remain peaceful and respectful of surrounding neighborhoods.

Demonstrators FOX 26 spoke with said they came out to support immigrant families and stand in solidarity with neighbors they believe are being unfairly targeted.

"History repeats itself. We’ve been there, done that," said Ivonne Aguirre. "Being the best country in the world, we cannot let this happen."

Another attendee said they were motivated by concerns over national immigration policy.

"I’m here because of what’s happening with the administration. I’m not happy with it, but I am in support of my Spanish family," said Hiliro Reyes.

What they're saying:

Several people emphasized the diversity of the crowd.

"It’s not just Hispanics, it’s everybody," said Pollethe Ramirez. "You see a melting pot of people coming to support a cause."

Others described wanting to speak out despite fear.

"We have to come out. We have to use our voice, it’s the only thing we have," Laura Gonzalez said. "We can’t be afraid."

One man said as a person of color he was afraid to come out, but he had to

"I feared coming today," one attendee added. "But I was raised to always fight for what is right," said Elizar Valdez.

What's next:

Organizers described the protest as a way to peacefully and visibly advocate for change.