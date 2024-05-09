Expand / Collapse search
Breaking News

Houston police on scene of officer-involved shooting on East Tidwell, suspect 'struck'

By
Updated  May 9, 2024 9:10pm CDT
Houston
FOX 26 Houston

HOUSTON - Houston police are on the scene following an officer-involved shooting on Thursday night. 

Details are limited, but officials said the shooting occurred in the 600 block of East Tidwell. 

Officials said a male suspect was struck, and no officers were injured. 

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest. 