Houston police on scene of officer-involved shooting on East Tidwell, suspect 'struck'

Houston police are on the scene following an officer-involved shooting on Thursday night.

Details are limited, but officials said the shooting occurred in the 600 block of East Tidwell.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

Officials said a male suspect was struck, and no officers were injured.

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.